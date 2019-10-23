Man who stole road accident victim's scooter arrested; vehicle found

A man who had quietly slipped out of the accident site in northwest Delhi with the victim's scooter was arrested from Rohini, police said on Wednesday. Anwar Khan, 30, told police he was near Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri on October 18, identifying his target to commit theft, when he saw a road accident victim being taken by a PCR van to a hospital.

But the victim's scooter was left behind unattended. On the pretext of removing it to the side, Khan decamped with the vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said. Police had received information he would visit Rohini Sector-6 to sell the scooter on Monday. A trap was laid and he was arrested. The vehicle has been recovered, police said.

