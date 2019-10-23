Ex-UP Congress leader Ammar Rizvi joins BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and senior Congress leader Ammar Rizvi on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Rizvi was inducted into the party by its national general secretary Arun Singh.

Ammar Rizvi, 77, is a veteran leader in Uttar Pradesh politics, who had held key positions like the leader of opposition in the legislative council and five times minister in Congress governments. He had also become the acting chief minister of the state twice.

The first indication for the move came after Rizvi extended full support to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It is believed that Rizvi was upset with the Congress as he was not given a ticket from Sitapur. (ANI)

