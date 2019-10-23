Eco adviser to Bangla PM seeks simplification of customs norm

A K M Mashiur Rahman, economic adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday said that customs procedures should be simplified to facilitate trade between India and the neighbouring country. He said both the countries have potential to increase the bilateral trade manifold, if some issues are resolved.

"Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India is rapidly improving and it will further gain momentum if both the countries take necessary steps to simplify various procedures at the border," Rahman said while speaking at a session of the ongoing India Bangladesh Stakeholders' Meet here. Rahman stressed on simplification of customs procedures to facilitate trade promotion between India and Bangladesh.

Conducting the session, 'Role of Transport and Freight Forwarders', India's Commerce and Industry Ministry's Special Secretary (Logistic) N Sivasilam reiterated the initiatives taken by the centre for better bilateral trade and mentioned that there is a need to locate specific barriers to businesses and eliminate them through discussions. National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Executive Director Ajay Ahluwalia highlighted the future plan for promoting international trade under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' through the proposed multi-model logistic park at Jogighopa in Assam.

He said that the hub will serve the cross border trade with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar. Experts also emphasised on the round the clock customs clearance and digitisation at the land ports for better cross border trades.

Federation of Clearing and Forwarding Agent Association's Secretary General Sheikh Md Farid stressed on the hassle free and fast transit of goods and urged for a transshipment system, based on modern technology. Chittagong Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agent Association President AKM Akhter Hossain said trade facilitation, standardisation and simplification of laws and procedures are urgent for sustainable economic growth..

