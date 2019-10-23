Public's coordination with govt departments needed to control crime, corruption: Gzb nodal officer

The Additional Director General (ADG) of provincial armed constabulary and the nodal officer of Ghaziabad Binod Kumar Singh on Wednesday stressed on the need for coordination between government departments and the public to control crime and corruption in the district. Addressing a meeting held in the conference hall of the collectorate here, Singh said most of the civic problems are interlinked and can be solved with joint efforts of the government and the public.

Singh was designated as Ghaziabad's nodal officer as part of a government scheme to appoint one such officer in all 75 districts of the state to keep a tab on policing. The officer was on a two-day visit to meet the heads of various departments in the district.

Singh also inspected three police stations and the district jail here. Later, Singh attended the 'Police Jan Samvad' program which was organized at Hindi Bhawan here.

The office-bearers of associations of traders and industrialists, public representatives and members of the NGOs apprised the ADG about various civic problems. Singh also had a meeting with the district magistrate, vice-chairperson of GDA, municipal commissioner, district heads of NHAI, PWD and the pollution control board.

