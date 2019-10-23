Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad

Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case are being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad airport after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand earlier on Wednesday. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday.

Kamlesh was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment. A total of five persons have been arrested so far. Other accused -- Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were on Tuesday sent to police custody for four days in connection with the case. (ANI)

