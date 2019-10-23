International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cabinet nod to MoU between India and St Vincent and Grenadines on traditional systems of medicine

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:12 IST
Cabinet nod to MoU between India and St Vincent and Grenadines on traditional systems of medicine

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine. The MoU was signed at New Delhi on September 11.

An official release said the MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between the two countries for promotion of traditional systems of medicines. Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of Ayush systems of medicine in St Vincent and the Grenadines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019