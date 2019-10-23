International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Himachal: 5 killed as car falls into Kullu gorge

Five people lost their lives after a car fell into a gorge at the Shilli village in Nirmand area of Kullu district, police said.

ANI Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:18 IST
Himachal: 5 killed as car falls into Kullu gorge

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five people lost their lives after a car fell into a gorge at the Shilli village in Nirmand area of Kullu district, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh on Wednesday said local villagers and a police team retrieved the bodies from the site post the accident.

The tragedy took place this morning. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: To attain normalcy in Kashmir, Shah directs BJP leaders to touch base with prominent people

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019