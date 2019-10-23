Himachal: 5 killed as car falls into Kullu gorge

Five people lost their lives after a car fell into a gorge at the Shilli village in Nirmand area of Kullu district, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh on Wednesday said local villagers and a police team retrieved the bodies from the site post the accident.

The tragedy took place this morning. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

