SAC approves 5 per cent DA hike for govt employees, pensioners

The SAC on Wednesday approved a five per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1. The decision will benefit around 4.5 lakh government employees and 1.6 lakh pensioners, an official spokesperson said.

The State Administrative Council (SAC) accorded sanction to the release of additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, representing an increase of five per cent over the existing rate of 12 per cent of the basic pay or pension. He said the arrears accumulated on account of the DA hike will be paid in cash in November.

On account of enhancement of the DA, the impact on the state exchequer would be Rs 725 crore for the Financial Year 2019-20, the spokesman said. The State Administrative Council (SAC) met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar.

It also accorded sanction to increase in the pay of senior officials (police head constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police) to address the pay disparity at their level compared to their juniors, in relaxation of the rules, prospectively, from the date of issuance of orders. The SAC further directed that such anomaly should not be allowed to arise in future and the constables who are due for in-situ promotion before their functional promotion should be considered for the same before granting them functional promotion, the spokesperson said.

He said the decision will benefit about 6,000 police personnel, ensure pay parity, remove existing pay anomalies and prevent such recurrence in future. "This will also boost the morale of the police personnel," the spokesman said.

