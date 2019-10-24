Maha: Mild tremor hits Palghar, no casualty

A tremor of magnitude 2.9 shook parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday. The tremor, with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Dundalwadi village, was experienced at 9.57 pm on Wednesday, district disaster control cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said. While the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) recorded only one tremor of 2.9 magnitude, Kadam said local authorities claimed a few more tremors of very low intensity were also felt in some parts of the district on Wednesday night.

The district's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.

