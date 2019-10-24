Bihar Assembly by-polls: RJD leading on two, JDU and AIMIM leading on one seat each

Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading on two seats while JD(U) and AIMIM are leading on one seat each in Bihar Assembly by-polls. Independent candidate Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh is leading from Daraundha Assembly seat.

RJD candidate Zafar Alam is leading from Simri Bakhtiarpur while Ramdeo Yadav is leading from Belhar. JD(U) candidate Lakshmikant Mandal is leading from Nathnagar and AIMIM candidate Qamrul Hoda is leading from Kishanganj. (ANI)

