Mysuru: Vegetables thrown on roads following dip in prices

Heaps of vegetable including tomato, cauliflower and others were thrown by farmers on the road at APMC Market in Mysuru on Thursday, following a reduction in their prices. Heavy rainfall in the flood-hit Karnataka is creating a desperate situation for the farmers where they aren't able to find a proper storage facility for their produce.

Speak to ANI, the President of APMC market said: "Due to heavy rain and the decrease of prices of beans, cauliflowers and tomatoes, the farmers have thrown them out and left them on the roads. We are trying to hold a discussion with the vendors on cleaning the market and bringing stability in the vegetable prices." The unusual situation has led to heaps of vegetables scattered on sides of roads. (ANI)

