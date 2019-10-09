NC has huge role to play as J&K is at crossroads of history: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu and Kashmir is at the crossroads of history and the National Conference (NC) has a huge role to play to ensure the welfare of the people of the state, the party said on Wednesday. Calling for intensified initiatives to restore normalcy by winning over the hearts of the people, NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said there was a need to reach out to the people and ensure harmony at all costs.

"The state is at the crossroads of history wherein the National Conference has a huge role to play for welfare and well-being of the people, keeping in view their urges and aspirations," Rana said at a meeting here. The party expressed concern over the lockdown on communication, detention of political leaders and restrictions on liberty of people in Kashmir. It also sought immediate release of all detainees.

Rana pledged to uphold the distinct identity of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, adding that unity in diversity has been the greatest strength and hallmark of the state. "Together we, the Dogras, the Kashmiris and the Ladakhis, can meet the challenges and steer the state to peace and harmony," he added.

Rana said this spirit has to be kept alive at all costs, especially as the state was standing at the crossroads of history. He said that despite geographical, linguistic and cultural differences, the state has been a unique example of pluralism which kept shining during most testing times under the banner of the National Conference.

The NC provincial president said unity among people is paramount to dissuade the elements hell-bent upon sowing seeds of discord and mistrust. The people have to maintain vigil against such forces to ensure that the state retains its glorious traditions of inclusiveness and distinct identity, he added.

