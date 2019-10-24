Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crash lands in JK, no casualties

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had a narrow escape when a helicopter carrying him and his staff crash-landed in Poonch in Jammu region on Thursday, officials said. The Advanced Light Helicopter was on its way from forward area in Jammu to Srinagar when it developed a snag and had to crash land at Bedar area in Poonch district, the officials said.

A civilian is reported to have suffered injuries, they said. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of a seven-member crew, including two pilots.

The army general and others were taken to a nearby army medical centre for examination, the officials said, adding there were no serious injuries to anyone in the crew. Lt Gen Singh was on a visit to forward areas of XVI corps which has been witnessing cross border shelling from Pakistan side quite regularly these days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)