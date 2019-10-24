Goa: CM Sawant should resign for failing to protect Mahadayi river, demands GFP

Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for allegedly failing to protect the Mahadayi River. "The Chief Minister has failed to protect the Mahadayi River and we demand that Pramod Sawant should resign for this," Sardesai said at a press conference here.

He further said that his party would move National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the clearance given by MoEF to Karnataka government to protect the interest of the state. Sardesai also produced the copy of environmental clearance issued to Karnataka government for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project by Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF). Earlier, the Congress Party had also condemned the government's decision to accord environmental clearance to the 'illegal' Kalasa-Banduri Nala project of diverting Mahadayi water to Malprabha by constructing a canal through the thick forest.

Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra. The Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 TMC feet water from Mahadayi river for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

