Army chopper makes emergency landing in a field in Rajasthan's Barmer district

PTI Barmer
Updated: 24-10-2019 16:53 IST
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing in an open field in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday after it developed a technical snag, a Defence spokesperson said. The helicopter was on a routine flying mission from Utarlai (Barmer) to Jodhpur.

"The pilot, co-pilot and a technician, who were in the helicopter, are safe," Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. Police said the landing was made in an open field at Chidiya village near Barmer's Baytoo area.

