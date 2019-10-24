Lawyer shot dead in Shamli, protests affect judicial works

A 35-year-old lawyer has been shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, leading to massive protests and judicial works coming to a standstill in the district and neighboring Muzaffarnagar. Gulzar was returning from a court in Kairana on the bike when the incident happened on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway near Sikka village under the Adarsh Mandi police station area on Wednesday night, police said.

The two assailants came on a bike and shot Gulzar, they added. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said prima facie, old enmity with Gulzar's brother-in-law may be the reason behind the killing.

A case has been registered against four people who are absconding, he added. Lawyers led by Kairana bar association president Ram Kumar Vashisht protested over the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Muzaffarnagar district bar association president Nasir Haider Quazmi said lawyers have decided to stay away from the courts over the killing.

