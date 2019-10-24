International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt stops ration for Brus, refugees threaten to loot godowns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartalaaizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:54 IST
Govt stops ration for Brus, refugees threaten to loot godowns

The Centre has not supplied ration and cash dole to Bru refugees living in refugee camps for October, and the displaced people on Thursday threatened to loot godowns saying "the spectre of starvation is looming large over them". The allowances have been suspended when the repatriation process of the Bru refugees is on.

Altogether 4,447 Bru displaced families, lodged in the relief camps at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district, are scheduled to return to neighbouring Mizoram from where they had fled since 1997 following ethnic clashes. The Ministry of Home Affairs has stopped all allowances to the displaced Bru persons this month, Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhedananda Baidya told PTI.

"...there will be numbers of casualty due to starvation in next few days as it is already 24 days that the rations and cash-dole has been stopped. The hungry and desperate inmates... do not have any alternative option but to block the main road, looting of Government Godowns etc for their survival [sic]," three Bru organisations wrote to the North Tripura district magistrate on Thursday. The decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to stop the relief facilities is "unconstitutional and in violation of human rights" as the repatriation process is scheduled to contune till November 30, the letter said.

So, the displaced Brus would have to repatriate on "empty stomach", said the letter written by the leaders of the Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum, Bru Tribal Development Society and the Mizoram Bru Indigenous Democratic Movement. The Centre had made it clear that the relief camps of Bru refugees in Tripura would be closed down and the displaced persons must be repatriated to Mizoram during the ongoing exercise, Special Secretary (internal security), Ministry of Home Affairs, A P Maheshwari, had said on October 16.

Maheswari, however, did not mention any date when the relief camps would be closed down. The repatriation is scheduled to continue till November 30. Every adult Bru person living in a camp gets Rs 3.50 in cash and 600 grams of rice per day as allowances, while each minor receive Rs 2.50 in cash and 300 grams of rice per day, official sources said adding that they get clothes in every three years.

The Bru leaders urged the government to "withdraw its decision and continue free ration and cash-dole until an amicable solution and the repatriation process is concluded." The Bru community, also called Reangs, is among the 21 scheduled tribes in the country. They are scattered across Assam, Mizoram and Tripura. Meanwhile, 30 Bru families living in relief camps in Tripura left for their homeland Mizoram on Thursday during the on-going repatriation, officials said in Aizawl.

With this 30, a total of 178 Bru families have been repatriated since the ninth round of the exercise, which is termed as the "final" repatriation, began on October 3. During the eighth round of repatriation, the Ministry of Home Affairs had warned that the relief camps would be closed down from October one 2018 and free ration and money doled to the displaced families would be discontinued.

However, that phase did not bear much fruit. While the MHA did stop the free ration and cash dole from October one, 2018, the Centre restarted it apparently due to political reasons as Mizoram assembly election was nearing.

The Centre has approved Rs 350 crore for the ninth phase of repatriation and the amount covers transportation and rehabilitation package expenses, which include Rs 5,000 per month for each resettled Bru family in Mizoram and free ration for them for two years. Eight attempts had been made to repatriate the Brus and only around 1,681 families have returned to Mizoram since 2010 and were resettled in Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts.

The vexed Bru problem started when the Bru people, spearheaded by an organisation, Bru National Union, demanded a separate autonomous district council by carving out areas of western Mizoram adjoining Bangladesh and Tripura in September, 1997. The situation was aggravated by the murder of a forest guard in the Dampa Tiger Reserve in western Mizoram by Bru National Liberation Front insurgents on October 21, 1997.

The first attempt to repatriate the Brus from Tripura from November 16, 2009 not only fizzled out due to the murder of a Mizo youth at Bungthuam village on November 13, 2009, but also triggered another wave of exodus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019