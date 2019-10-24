International Development News
Prosecute DDA VC if construction waste not removed from Karkardooma plot: Gehlot to DPCC

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-10-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-10-2019 18:54 IST
Delhi's Environment Minister Kailash Gehlot on Thursday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to initiate prosecution against DDA's vice-chairman if the urban body failed to remove construction and demolition waste from a 10-acre land near Karkardooma metro station by October 25. The minister conducted an inspection of the site, located opposite G D Goenka Public School, on Thursday afternoon and expressed shock at the situation.

Plumes of dust billowed in the air as construction and demolition debris lay strewn around. The site is close to Anand Vihar, one of the 14 pollution hot spots in the national capital. The Anand Vihar air quality station recorded an AQI of 384 on Thursday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The minister said DPCC officials inspected the site on October 16 and issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on October 22, asking it to remove the debris within 72 hours. "The land-owning agency is yet to initiate any action."

"I have directed the DPCC to immediately issue prosecution notice to head of the department, DDA (vice-chairman). At a time when pollution levels are rising due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, we cannot tolerate such things." There was no immediate reaction available from the DDA.

A DPCC official who accompanied the minister during the inspection said, "Trucks carrying construction and demolition waste from nearby construction sites dump the debris here. A penalty of Rs 1 crore has already been imposed on the DDA for failing to check dumping of such waste." The minister also asked environment department officials to ask the district magistrate to increase vigilance and ban the entry of trucks in the area.

The minister said the governments of Punjab and Haryana need to provide financial incentives to dissuade farmers from burning paddy stubble. The government has also prepared a dust action plan, under which officials have been regularly visiting construction sites, ensuring sprinkling of water to prevent dust emission and carrying out immediate repair of roads, Gehlot said.

Asked if all coal-based thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR should be shut down, the minister said, "Yes, it should be done." Delhi largest coal-powered Badarpur power plant was permanently shut down in 2018.

The city's air quality plunged to "very poor" on Thursday, after fluctuating between moderate and poor categories for six days, due to unfavourable wind speed. The overall air quality index stood at 318 and entered the severe category at Mundka (418).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

