Raj: Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment at health centre in Baran distt

A 40-year-old undertrial prisoner, arrested last week under the NDPS Act, died during treatment at a Community Health Centre in Baran district, jail officials said on Thursday. Oghad Raibari was lodged at the Chabda sub-jail of the district. He died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

He was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after five kg of poppy husk was seized from him. Raibar's body was handed over to his family members after postmortem by a medical board and a magisterial probe, the officials said.

He was a resident of Mawadiya village under Peesanganj police station in Ajmer district. Raibari complained of chest pain on Wednesday night following which he was admitted to the health centre around 1.40 am. He died during treatment, Deputy Jailor at Chabda sub jail, Prithvi Singh Hada, said.

He was suffering from a respiratory disorder and used to consume poppy husk, he said and added that Raibari was admitted to the CHC on Wednesday morning for breathlessness and discharged in the evening. Raibari had spoken to his family members who were visiting him, Hada added.

The family members however alleged that if he had been taken to a good hospital in Kota or Jaipur, he could have survived.

