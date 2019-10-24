International Development News
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu bypolls: AIADMK claims Vikravandi, Nanguneri seats

In Tamil Nadu, ruling Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won in both Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats in bypolls conducted on October 21.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:33 IST
Tamil Nadu bypolls: AIADMK claims Vikravandi, Nanguneri seats
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In Tamil Nadu, ruling Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won in both Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats in bypolls conducted on October 21. "Both results declared for Assembly Constituency bye polls held for Tamil Nadu seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam wins both the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituency seats," the Election Commission said in a statement.

In Nanguneri constituency, AIADMK's V Narayanan beat Congress's R Manoharan by 33,445 votes while R Muthamilselvan beat N Pugazhenthi of the DMK by 44,924 votes in Vikravandi constituency. Twenty-four candidates had filed their nominations for the Nanguneri assembly constituency. Nanguneri seat went vacant after the sitting MLA Congress' H Vasanthakumar was elected to Lok Sabha.

The voting for the two seats took place on October 21. (ANI)

Also Read: TN bypolls: AIADMK wrests Vikravandi, Nanguneri from DMK, Cong

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

Washington, Oct 24 AFP President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy. The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesnt lower th...

UPDATE 1-Thousands in Guinea march against president's possible third term bid

Thousands took to the streets of Guinea on Thursday in the largest of a series of protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term that has led to the jailing of a dozen opposition campaigners and politicians. ...

Wildfire roars through California wine country

Los Angeles, Oct 24 AFP A fast-moving wildfire roared through California wine country early Thursday, as authorities warned of the imminent danger of more fires across much of the Golden State. The Kincade fire in Sonoma County kicked up We...

Artists from country, abroad to present collaborative creation

Four artists from Germany, France, UK and India will present a collaborative creation at the conclusion of the Interdisciplinary Indo-European Residency Project which began on Thursday. The eight-week-long project is organised by Goethe- I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019