Scheme for development of border areas to be launched: U'khand CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday that his government will soon launch a programme on the lines of the Centre's Border Area Development scheme for areas located close to the India-China border in Uttarakhand. Making the announcement at the conclusion of Harsil Apple Festival in Uttarkashi, Rawat said the State Area Development scheme will be designed especially for blocks adjoining the India-China border, including Bhatwadi, Uttarkashi, Dharchula, Munsyari, Pithoragarh, Joshimath and Chamoli.

Areas up to 30 km beyond Nelang valley will be opened up for tourism purposes and separate funds will be provided to help people who own properties in border areas to build their houses. A fund will also be created for farmers living in blocks near the India-China border, Rawat said.

The chief minister also performed puja at the Lakshmi Narayan temple there.

