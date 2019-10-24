International Development News
Russian delegation visits naval base in Kochi

  Updated: 24-10-2019 20:11 IST
Russian delegation visits naval base in Kochi Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI)A three-member delegation from the Russian Federation Navy (RUFN) visited the Naval base here and held discussions with senior Navy officials on areas of mutual interest, a defence spokesman said on Thursday. The Russian delegation, which commenced its visit on Wednesday, is headed by Captain 2nd Rank Egor Kitlyar, chief of hydrometeorological section of the Department of Navigation and Oceanography in the Russian federation.

The team visited various Indian Navy Meteorological and Oceanographic (IN METOC) operational/ training facilities here to discuss avenues for mutual cooperation in the field of METOC and consolidate the existing strong foreign cooperation between the two countries and navies, he said in a press release. The delegation on Thursday visited the Indian Naval Meteorological and Analysis Centre (INMAC), School of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (SNOM) and INS Garuda, the Naval Air Station.

The RUFN team also called on Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, and held discussions on areas of mutual interest, he said. Exchange of mementos as a part of official courtesies also took place.

The delegation would leave Kochi on Friday. PTI TGB NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

