ISIS terror module case: NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against Riyas Aboobacker

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special NIA court in Kerala against one Riyas Aboobacker in connection with the ISIS module case. "Riyas Aboobacker had organised conspiracy meetings at Kochi, wherein he had decided to commit suicide attacks for furthering the activities of ISIS/ Daish in India. He had also motivated and sought support from his co-conspirators for carrying out the terrorist acts," NIA said in the charge-sheet.

According to the NIA, Aboobacker had been radicalized on the ideology of ISIS/Daish from 2017 onwards, under the influence of absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfaq Majeed over social media platforms. "The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched from mid-2015 onwards by 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates, to physically join and support the terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish in Afghanistan/Syria," the charge-sheet said.

It said that consequently, the 14 accused persons had joined the ISIS/ Daish in Afghanistan/Syria during May-July 2016. The charge-sheet was filed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of UA (P) Act.

NIA had arrested Aboobacker in Kasargod ISIS terror module case on April 29 this year. The investigating agency had said that the arrested person had been allegedly planning suicide attacks at international tourist destinations in Kerala.

The 29-year-old is said to have been following the speeches and videos of Sri Lankan Sunday Easter bombing mastermind Zahran Hashim and mentally preparing himself to become a suicide bomber. (ANI)

