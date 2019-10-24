Odisha Assembly's winter session to begin on November 13

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from November 13 and continue till December 19, a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat said. Of the total 30 working days, 21 days have been earmarked for official business.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2019-20 on the first day of the session. The House will discuss the demand for grants on November 20, 21 and 22 and the Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure will be tabled on November 25.

The Private Members' Business (Bills and Resolutions) will be tabled on November 15 and 29 and on December 6, 13 and 19, the notification said..

