International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab to regulate fee in private health sciences universities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Batala
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:06 IST
Punjab to regulate fee in private health sciences universities

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to regulate the charges of private health sciences universities so that students don't have to pay exorbitant fee. The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, gave approval to amend the Punjab Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fee and Making of Reservation) Act, 2006, by promulgating an Ordinance.

The cabinet approved the amendment in the 2006 Act in order to bring private health sciences universities under its purview. With this, the fee fixed by the state government would be applicable to private universities also. According to an officials statement, the decision was taken in pursuance of the recommendations of a cabinet sub-committee constituted in June this year.

The cabinet sub-committee, comprising then health minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, and Higher and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, had made the recommendations. Pertinently, the Act stipulates that the government can prescribe a fee structure for private medical institution running health science course and distribute their seats between the management and government quota.

According to the Act, the fee for medical colleges and other health institution is fixed by the state government from time to time. The fee for MBBS course in private institutions is Rs 2.20 lakh per annum for open quota/government quota (50 per cent) seats and Rs 6.60 lakh per annum for management quota seats.

From 2012 onwards, many private medical colleges were constituted in private health sciences universities and they challenged the fee fixed under the 2006 Act in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on the ground that it was applicable to private health sciences institutions and not to the private universities. The High Court, in its May 1 order, accepted their plea and held that private health sciences universities are not covered under the 2006 Act.

In another decision, the state government hiked its monthly matching contribution for employees under the New Pension Scheme from 10 per cent to 14 per cent of Basic Pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA), in line with the decision of the Government of India. In another pro-employee initiative, the Cabinet also approved the benefit of Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity to all the employees of state government recruited on or after January 1, 2004 and covered under the New Pension Scheme.

As part of the state government's commemoration of the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab cabinet gave nod for the establishment of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University in Patiala. A Bill would be presented in the next session of the Assembly for the enactment of 'Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University Act, 2019'.

In another decision, the state cabinet approved extradition of Kuljinder Kaur Thandi from the United Kingdom, who is wanted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), setting the stage for the formalities of her extradition to be completed soon. Kuljinder, a resident of village Thinda in Hoshiarpur, is wanted in a FIR registered in 2015 under various sections including murder.

However, under the extradition treaty between India and UK, an undertaking is required to be given that the accused, if extradited to India, will not be executed. In line with the extradition treaty's provisions, and in accordance with the Indian Constitution, the state cabinet has cleared the proposal to seek commutation of Kuljinder's death sentence, if so accorded by the courts, from the Governor.

Thandi is currently a resident of Street Heather Drive City, Dartfort Kent in the United Kingdom, official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Thursday said he was abandoning his bid for the Democratic Partys 2020 presidential nomination and would instead seek re-election representing his district in Ohio.Ryan, whose campaign was marked by slow fund...

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy just days before the key policy meeting. The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if i...

Haryana gets hung assembly, BJP needs six more to form govt

Haryana on Thursday ended up with a hung assembly with the ruling BJP emerging as the largest party with 40 seats, but still six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress won 31 seats, the Jannayak Janta Par...

BJP Parliamentary Board authorises Amit Shah to take decisions on Maharashtra, Haryana

The BJP Parliamentary Board, which met here on Thursday evening after the partys victory in Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and its emergence as the single-largest party in Haryana, has authorised party chief Amit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019