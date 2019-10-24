Maharashtra poll: Cong's Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh defeats NOTA on Latur Rural seat

Congress candidate Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh won from Latur rural assembly seat by bagging 1,35,006 votes. His nearest rival was NOTA against which 27,500 people cast their votes. NOTA (None Of The Above) fared much better than the rest of the candidates. Shiv Sena's Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh emerged as the second runner-up by securing 13,524 votes.

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh is the younger son of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. NOTA accounted for 13.78 per cent of votes while Deshmukh bagged 67.64 per cent votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)