Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar chairs meeting on water-logging issue in Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with elected representatives from Patna on the water-logging issue here on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shakar Prasad were also present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad stated that the meeting was held today to discuss the damage caused by water-logging here. "Today in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with public representatives, ministers and officials regarding the damage caused by water-logging here. I attended the meeting and gave many suggestions to address the issue," Prasad tweeted.

The capital city of Bihar has witnessed incessant rainfall in the past few days and it is still in the grip of waterlogging and water-borne diseases like dengue. A total of 615 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year till October 17.

Several areas of the city were flooded by rainwater on Wednesday, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas. As per the state's Health Department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been reported from across the city since September. (ANI)

