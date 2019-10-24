3 arrested for selling illegal firecrackers in Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly selling and storing illegal fire crackers in two separate incidents, police said on Thursday. Umesh Kumar Singh (44) and Aman Vashishta (26) were arrested on Wednesday and 94 kg of fire crackers were recovered from them.

The accused bought the fire crackers from Rohtak in Haryana, a senior police officer said. In a separate incident, Sunil Singh (39) was on Wednesday arrested from Mehrauli and 90 kg of fire crackers were seized from him, police said.

Man arrested for stealing

A man who was planning to visit Goa with his girlfriend and fund the tour from the money obtained through selling stolen mobile phones was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Farukh Khan (23), a resident of Narela began stealing mobile phones as he wanted to go to Goa but had no money, they said. Police seized four mobile phones and a sports bike from Khan.

Body of elderly women recovered from house

The body of an elderly woman was recovered from a house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Thursday evening, police said. According to a senior police officer, there were no visible marks on the body.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Friday at AIIMS which will ascertain the cause of death, police said.

Man arrested for supplying guns

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying guns in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Salman, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday from Dwarka following a tip-off, they said. Salman was previously involved in six cases of auto theft and has not been attending court in any of the cases.

Around six months ago, he met two persons in Kasganj and started supplying guns for them, a senior police officer said. 10 pistols and 40 rounds were recovered from his possession, they said.

2 rescued from car after crash

Two men who were stuck in a car after an accident in south Delhi were rescused and hospitalised by the police, an officer said. "On Wednesday night, the PCR staff received information that an accident took place in Bijwasan area involving a car and a truck. At the spot, two persons were found stuck inside the car who were rushed to Spinal Injury Hospital in Vasant Kunj," said S K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR).

The injured victims were identified as Gurdhian Singh (27), a resident of Safdarjung Enclave and Shrikant (28), a resident of Gurgaon.

