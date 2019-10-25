International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K administration likely to shift political detenues to private hotel in cantonment in Srinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 00:10 IST
J-K administration likely to shift political detenues to private hotel in cantonment in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is likely to shift political detenues from the Centaur Hotel, located on the banks of Dal Lake, to a private hotel in the cantonment area in view of the forthcoming winter season, officials said.

They said that since heating arrangements at the government-run hotel were not adequate, the state administration took the decision of shifting the political detenues who were lodged there since August 5, when the Centre abrogated the state's special status.

They said that talks with a private hotel, located in the high-security cantonment area, had been finalised and the detenues, which include Sajjad Lone of Peoples Conference (PC), Ali Mohammad Sagar of National Conference (NC), Sagar's son Salman and Naem Akhtar of the PDP, would be shifted soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

INTERVIEW -Children's animator battled for years for lesbian wedding

The creator of the first mainstream American childrens animated series to feature a lesbian wedding has said she had to battle for years to include it in her show, which has been censored in multiple countries.Animator Rebecca Sugar said he...

Urging tougher stand on China, Pence blasts NBA

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday sharply denounced the NBA for not speaking out more forcefully on China as he vowed support for Hong Kongs pro-democracy protesters. In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence lashed Beiji...

I'm genuinely a dream come true: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has always counted his blessings and the Bollywood superstar urged people to have faith in the power of dreams, just as he did. The 53-year-old Delhi-born actor was all nostalgic in his city. He was here for the closing cerem...

Hry, Maha poll verdict moral defeat of BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the poll verdict in Haryana and Maharashtra as a moral defeat of the BJP. He said that the saffron partys vote share had gone down drastically in both the states.Todays verdict is a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019