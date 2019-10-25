UP Guv Anandiben Patel pays obeisance to Lord Chaitanya's footwear

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday paid obeisance to 'padukas' (footwear) of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu at Radha Damodar Mandir in Vrindavan, the temple priest said. It is believed that Lord Chaitanya had gifted these 'padukas' to his consort Srimati Vishnupriya Devi before he took 'sanyas' (asceticism). His wife worshipped the 'padukas' all through her life.

"The governor also paid obeisance to 'Giriraj Shila', given by Lord Krishna to revered saint Sanatan Goshwami," head priest of Radha Damodar temple Kanika Goshwami said. She also visited the room in the temple where late Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON, was virtually under spiritual asceticism for several years, he said.

Founder of NGO Akshaya Patra, Madhu Pandit Das, briefed Patel about the stay of Prabhupada in the room, he added. During her visit to Chandrodaya Temple, Patel distributed 'prasadam' among students from government schools in neighbouring areas, vice president of Akshay Patra Foundation, Yudhistir Krishna Das, said.

The governor also saw the functioning of the centralised automatic kitchen of Akshay Patra and appreciated the cleanliness being maintained.

