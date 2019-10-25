International Development News
IMD issues cyclone alert for Goa, south Konkan and K'taka

Moderate rainfall is forecast for south Konkan, Goa and Karnataka due to the formation of a deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"It is very likely to move east-northeastwards till October 25 evening. Then it is very likely to re-curve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours," the IMD stated in its advisory on Friday.

Moreover, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa and north Karnataka coasts, and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off south Karnataka coast. The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa and north Karnataka coasts during the next 24 hours.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra - Goa - Karnataka coasts during the next 48 hours and along and off south Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian today. (ANI)

