Aurangabad jail starts skill training programme for prisoners

Harsul Central Jail here in Maharashtra has established a training centre in its premises to impart skill-based training to prisoners to help them start a new life after being released, an official said on Friday. The prison administration has introduced courses that will help inmates earn their livelihood once they are released on completing their sentences, the official told PTI.

The central jail in Aurangabad district is the first prison in the state to establish a skill-training centre in its premises, he added. The prison administration has introduced 10 courses, including stitching, computer studies, wiring, plumbing, masonry and beautician training, among others, he said.

"The training centre, established this month, is a first-of-its-kind experiment in the state. At present, we have seven to eight prisoners for each course," jail superintendent Hiralal Jadhav said. As many as 10 computers and other equipment were made available by the jail administration, he said, adding the duration of these certificate courses ranged from three months to one year.

"Our intention is to ensure that prisoners are able to find employment after serving their sentence," the jail superintendent said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)