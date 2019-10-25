Odisha: Heavy rainfall leads to flood-like situation
Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district which has severely affected the normal life.
Continuous rainfall has also led to waterlogging in the area and rise in water levels of the river.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many isolated places in Odisha will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the day. (ANI)
