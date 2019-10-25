International Development News
Development News Edition

JK administration orders winding up of district consumer forums

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu/Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:35 IST
JK administration orders winding up of district consumer forums

Ahead of its bifurcation into two union territories next week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the winding up of district consumer forums from October 31, an official order said. The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said consequent upon the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Protection Act by the J&K Reorganization Act, sanction is hereby accorded to the winding up of J&K district consumer forums with effect from October 31.

It said October 31 is the appointed date for the formation of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The order said the president and members of Jammu and Kashmir district consumer forums will cease to hold office from the said date.

It said all the staff posted in the forums shall report to the administrative department from October 30. The vehicles allotted to or purchased for the Jammu and Kashmir district consumer forums shall be handed over to the director, state motor garages (SMG) departments.

The GAD order said buildings housing the Jammu and Kashmir district consumer forums along with furniture and electronic gadgets shall be taken over by the concerned assistant directors of Food Supplies department against proper receipt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in Haryana;Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers: Party PTI JTR KRKJ

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in HaryanaNirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers Party PTI JTR KRKJ...

Chiba rains: Railway services disrupted; evacuation orders in place

Evacuation orders were issued for at least 80,000 people in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, where rivers were rising precariously close to their banks and authorities warned the rain could continue for a few more hours. There were no ...

Philippines to lift moratorium on foreign research ships in its waters

The Philippines will lift a 2018 moratorium on foreign scientific research in its exclusive economic zone so it can exploit marine resources, the national security adviser said on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte banned all scientific rese...

Cricket-Australia's Finch strives for continuity ahead of T20 World Cup

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch craves for continuity in team selection ahead of next years Twenty20 World Cup at home as they prepare the blueprint for success with three-match series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan from Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019