JK administration orders winding up of district consumer forums

Ahead of its bifurcation into two union territories next week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the winding up of district consumer forums from October 31, an official order said. The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said consequent upon the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Protection Act by the J&K Reorganization Act, sanction is hereby accorded to the winding up of J&K district consumer forums with effect from October 31.

It said October 31 is the appointed date for the formation of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The order said the president and members of Jammu and Kashmir district consumer forums will cease to hold office from the said date.

It said all the staff posted in the forums shall report to the administrative department from October 30. The vehicles allotted to or purchased for the Jammu and Kashmir district consumer forums shall be handed over to the director, state motor garages (SMG) departments.

The GAD order said buildings housing the Jammu and Kashmir district consumer forums along with furniture and electronic gadgets shall be taken over by the concerned assistant directors of Food Supplies department against proper receipt.

