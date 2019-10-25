International Development News
Development News Edition

2,155 lives lost in monsoon rains, floods across India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:19 IST
2,155 lives lost in monsoon rains, floods across India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,155 people lost their lives and another 45 were reported missing this monsoon season in rains and floods, which affected more than 26 lakh people in 22 states, Union Home Ministry officials said on Friday. The maximum number of 430 people died in Maharashtra, followed by 227 in West Bengal in rains, floods, and landslides that hit as many as 361 districts in the country.

According to the officials, 803 people were injured and nearly 20,000 animals lost across the country in the heavy rains and floods, which fully damaged 2.23 lakh houses, partially damaged 2.06 lakh houses and destroyed 14.09 lakh hectares of crops. A total of 2,155 people had died due to rains and floods so far this year, an official said.

Though monsoon remains active in a few parts of the country, the season officially ended on September 30. During the four-month period, the country recorded the highest rainfall since 1994, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Maharashtra, where 22 districts were hit by floods, 430 people died, 398 were injured and 7.19 lakh people forced to seek shelter in 305 relief camps.

The monsoon rains and floods hit 22 districts in West Bengal, where 227 people lost their lives, 37 were injured, four reported missing and 43,433 took shelter in 280 relief camps. In Bihar, which was hit by floods till this month, 166 people lost their lives and 1.96 lakh took shelter in 282 relief camps, following the deluge that hit 28 districts in the state.

A total of 189 people were killed, 39 injured and seven went missing in Madhya Pradesh, where 32,996 people took shelter in the 98 relief camps set up in 38 districts. In Kerala, heavy rains and floods claimed 181 lives and injured 72. Fifteen people were reported missing in 13 districts. As many as 4.46 lakh people took shelter in 2,227 relief camps in the southern state.

Twenty-two districts in Gujarat were hit by rains and floods during the monsoon season, where 192 people lost their lives, 17 were injured, while 17,783 people took shelter in 102 relief camps. In Karnataka, 285 people lost their lives, 49 were injured and six went missing due to rains and floods in 16 districts. As many as 2.48 lakh people took shelter in 3,261 relief camps.

The rains and floods claimed 101 lives in Assam, where 32 districts were hit by a deluge that resulted in 5.35 lakh people taking shelter in 1,357 relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

'Drones may deliver life-saving medicines during rush hour traffic'

Drones may deliver life-saving interventions faster than ambulances in the case of emergencies like drug-overdose, or a mass casualty scene, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the American Academy of Pediatrics in t...

OKEx Announces New Partnership with Klaytn - Kakao Corporation's Blockchain Project as Ecosystem Partner

OKExwww.okex.com, the world-leading digital asset exchange, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined Klaytn, a global public blockchain project backed by Kakao Corporation, as an Ecosystem Partner. Such partnership aims to drive...

Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past

With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised unconditional support by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician accused in a case of abetment to suicide. Kanda t...

Mobikon raises $12.5 mn funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon, which provides software platforms for restaurants, on Friday announced a fundraise of USD 12.5 million in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The funds will be used for expansion activities in newer areas and increasin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019