Heavy Rain lashes West Bengal

Heavy rain lashed several places of West Bengal till Friday morning since Thursday and the Met department forecast more downpour in the state owing to a low pressure area in south Odisha and West Central Bay of Bengal. The weatherman, however, held out a ray of hope for good weather on Kali Puja and Diwali to be celebrated in the weekend, forecasting a clear sky from Saturday afternoon.

The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy rain in East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas districts of Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places over districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and in Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, Hooghly and East Burdwan districts of Gangetic West Bengal, the weatherman said.

The seaside resort town of Digha on Bay of Bengal coast recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday at 226 mm. The state capital Kolkata (41.4 mm) experienced continuous rain throughout the night and it continued in the morning.

Normal life was affected in the metropolis as incessant downpour forced people to remain indoors, while many schools declared a holiday owing to the weather conditions. The other places that experienced heavy rain were Contai (116 mm), Diamond Harbour (69 mm), Asansol (63 mm), Bankura (63 mm) and Barrackpore (49 mm)..

