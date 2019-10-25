International Development News
Development News Edition

Heavy Rain lashes West Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:17 IST
Heavy Rain lashes West Bengal

Heavy rain lashed several places of West Bengal till Friday morning since Thursday and the Met department forecast more downpour in the state owing to a low pressure area in south Odisha and West Central Bay of Bengal. The weatherman, however, held out a ray of hope for good weather on Kali Puja and Diwali to be celebrated in the weekend, forecasting a clear sky from Saturday afternoon.

The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy rain in East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas districts of Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places over districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and in Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, Hooghly and East Burdwan districts of Gangetic West Bengal, the weatherman said.

The seaside resort town of Digha on Bay of Bengal coast recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday at 226 mm. The state capital Kolkata (41.4 mm) experienced continuous rain throughout the night and it continued in the morning.

Normal life was affected in the metropolis as incessant downpour forced people to remain indoors, while many schools declared a holiday owing to the weather conditions. The other places that experienced heavy rain were Contai (116 mm), Diamond Harbour (69 mm), Asansol (63 mm), Bankura (63 mm) and Barrackpore (49 mm)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Mobikon raises $12.5 mn funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon, which provides software platforms for restaurants, on Friday announced a fundraise of USD 12.5 million in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The funds will be used for expansion activities in newer areas and increasin...

Sebi levies Rs 22 lakh fine on 3 entities for fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of over Rs 22 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 12.2 lakh on Excell Stee...

Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the subscription of leading American dailies The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them fake and asked other federal agencies to do the same, according to a media report. Trumps unusual ...

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani calls for protests to remain peaceful

Iraqs top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful.Real reform and change in the country have to be through peaceful methods, a represent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019