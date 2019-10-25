CVC to observe vigilance awareness week from Monday

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) will observe vigilance awareness week from Monday till November 2 to promote probity in public life, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. "This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation," it said.

This year's theme for the vigilance awareness week is “Integrity - A way of life". The commission believes that this theme will help draw the attention of all sections of society, especially the youth, to the significance of ethical conduct in the building of an honest, non-discriminatory and corruption-free society, the statement said.

"Integrity and ethics form the foundational pillars of a nation and national development takes place when individuals and organisations are committed to integrity as a core value. "Combating corruption is not just a matter of making laws and creating institutions, but is deeply rooted in human values and morals of individuals. Cultivating ethical values is essential for building a new India," it said

The CVC has requested all central government ministries and organisations to conduct activities relevant to the theme both within their organisation and as outreach activities for citizens. The activities to be conducted within the organisation include taking of the integrity pledge by all employees, distribution of pamphlets and handouts on preventive vigilance activities, whistle blower mechanism and other anti-corruption measures.

Conducting workshops and sensitisation programmes for employees and other stake holders on policies and procedures of the organisation and preventive vigilance measures are also part of the activities. Laying stress for creation of awareness on the ill-effects of corruption among school and college students, lectures, panel discussions, debates, quiz, essay writing, and slogan, elocution, cartoon and poster competitions on moral values, ethics, good governance practices etc. are to be organised in schools and colleges across the country, the ministry said.

