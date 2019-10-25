International Development News
We will play the role of an efficient Opposition: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said here on Friday that NCP will play the role of an "efficient Opposition".

NCP chief Sharad Pawar talking to ANI in Baramati on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said here on Friday that the party will play the role of an "efficient Opposition". "Our role is, that people have given us the opportunity to sit in the Opposition and not form the government. We will carry out our work efficiently," said Pawar.

The results for 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats. As per the Election Commission, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena (56), Congress (44) and the Nationalist Congress Party (54). BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls.In this election, the BJP vociferously raised the issues of national security and development during the polls while the opposition sought to keep the campaign focused on issues such as "economic slowdown" and "job losses".

However, the NCP increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections. The Congress slipped to the fourth position in a state where it was once the dominant player. The NCP also won the prestigious by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha seat, where its candidate Shriniwas Patil defeated BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Bhosale had left the NCP and joined BJP last month.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had campaigned extensively in the state to boost the party's prospects. It will be the first time that Maharashtra will have the BJP chief minister for the second successive term in office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

