International Development News
Development News Edition

Plastic waste kills cows, stops rainwater from percolating:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:51 IST
Plastic waste kills cows, stops rainwater from percolating:
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged people to carry cloth bags for shopping and avoid using plastic bags. Plastic waste littering the ground does not allow rainwater to be absorbed in the soil, and it also kills cows when they eat it, he said.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have spoken about the need to curb the use of single-use plastic often recently. Cloth bags were distributed to everyone who attended Samajit Adhikarita Shibir, a function at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Shah's constituency, where aids were distributed to the disabled or `divyang' persons.

Shah was the chief guest at the function, also attended by Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot whose ministry had organized it. "All of you who have come here have been given a bag....we have to use this cloth bag to buy things like vegetables and groceries. Shun plastic bags," Shah said.

"Plastic bags take 400 years to disintegrate. If thousands of families take up this cause and stop the use of plastic bags, the earth will be saved from pollution," the BJP leader added. "Junked plastic bags are not allowing rainwater to seep underground and underground water level is going down.

Cows eat plastic when we throw away food in plastic bags, and as a result, they die," he added. Shah appealed to the women attendees especially to stop using plastic bags for shopping.

"If you start using cloth bags, it is going to become fashionable and everybody will follow your example," he added. He praised prime minister Modi for his sensitivity towards the disabled.

"Earlier Divyang people were called `viklangs' (those with infirm bodies), but our sensitive prime minister brought a law to provide facilities for them and called them divyangs. Only a person with a heart can do that," he said.

Shah also mentioned that within the first five months of the Modi government's second term, several decisions were taken for the benefit of people. "In the cabinet meeting earlier this week, the BJP government decided to increase minimum support prices for various crops under the formula that farmers should get a price 50 per cent higher than the cost of production," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

USAID supports Ghana to encourage people to 'Live a Good Life!'

The United States of America is partnering with Ghanas Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to encourage all Ghanaians to Live a Good Life In 2016, the Ghana Health Service revived the GoodLife brand, a mass media campaign to pro...

Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistra...

Forex kitty crosses USD 440 bn-mark, up by USD 1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, Indias forex kitty has swelled by USD 1.039 billion to a new life-time high of USD 440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The forex reserves had risen by USD 1.879 bil...

Strong presence of regional parties in Hry, Maha led to our defeat: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP got less votes than those...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019