International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued the 'yellow alert' for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:33 IST
Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued the 'yellow alert' for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts. Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population.

The weather forecasting agency had issued an 'orange alert' and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for today in various districts of the state. An orange alert warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.

The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'KYARR' (pronounced as KYARR) in the early morning today. "The storm is likely to move nearly northwards during the next six hours and then move west-northwest wards towards Oman coast during the subsequent five days. It is very likely to intensify into a severe 'cyclonic storm' during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours," the agency added.

The IMD further stated, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa during next 12 hours. Moreover, squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off remaining coastal districts of north Maharashtra and the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.

According to IMD, minor damage is also expected over Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa during next 12 hours. Minor damage is expected for the banana trees, ripe paddy crops and near coastal agriculture due to salt spray. Damage is also expected for unsecured structures. The IMD had also advised the fishermen not to venture into along and off Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka coasts and the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts receive heavy rains

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts

Crops in several hundred acres remained inundated in Guntur and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh due to a sudden flood surge in river Krishna in the last two days, officials said on Friday. The second level warning was issued as over si...

Roaming Russian eagles leave scientists broke

Moscow, Oct 25 AFP Russian scientists tracking migrating eagles were forced to start a crowdfunding campaign after their birds wandered into Iran and foreign text messages from their tracking devices depleted the projects budget. Scientists...

Rahul will come back with more strength; Sonia Gandhi our leader, will remain so: Antony

Amid uncertainty over leadership issue in the Congress, senior party leader A K Antony on Friday said Sonia Gandhi is its leader and will remain continue till the time the party wants. Dont worry about Rahul Gandhi also, he will come back w...

Citing risks, Odisha babu asks govt depts to not keep money in

A bureaucratic missive cautioning government departments in Odisha against parking money in banks because of potential risks has irked the Reserve Bank forcing it to flag the problem of spreading messages that create panic among the public....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019