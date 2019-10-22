Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts receive heavy rains

Interior parts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts experienced moderate to heavy rains in the last three days even as north interior Karnataka including Belagavi and Shivamogga were badly affected by flooding, Met department sources said on Tuesday. Good showers were reported from a few areas along the coast and in the district during night on Sunday and Monday.

Areas including Belthangady, Dharmasthala, Bantwal, Puttur and Venoor in DK district received good amount of rainfall. In Udupi district, the moderate downpour was recorded in Udupi, Kundapur, Kota, Kollur, Brahmavar, Karkala and other regions during the night.

Heavy rain was recorded in Hassan, Chikkamagalur, and Kodagu districts on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains throughout this week for most parts of the state.

The Kodagu district administration has declared an orange alert till October 23 and a yellow alert till October 24, official sources said. Heavy rains also lashed Belagavi, which is still recovering from the August floods.

Several parts were inundated with water gushing into people's houses. Shivamogga experienced heavy rains and floods affecting many areas while the Met department has forecast more rains till Tuesday.

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are also expected to get moderate to heavy rains, sources said.

