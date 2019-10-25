2 held for threatening, extorting money from Mumbai woman by posing as CBI officials

The CBI has arrested two people for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a businesswoman in Mumbai by posing as agency officials. Amit Kumar Singh alias Abhishek Jha and Shivanshu Sharma, who allegedly posed as CBI officials, were arrested from Mumbai and their accomplice Mohammed Irshad Ansari was arrested from Allahabad for creating an email id like that of the CBI, officials said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was being threatened by some CBI officials in the name of making an adverse report in some inquiry being conducted by the agency in which a law enforcement agency had already finalized its report, they said. The duo used to call her and send messages on WhatsApp using mobile numbers registered on fake names and addresses, the officials said.

The two men had initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from the woman, but later agreed on Rs five lakh, they said. Sharma and Jha were arrested from Mumbai on Thursday night when they arrived to collect the money from the woman, the officials said.

Ansari was arrested from Allahabad on Friday, they added.

