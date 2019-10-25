International Development News
Development News Edition

2 held for threatening, extorting money from Mumbai woman by posing as CBI officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:17 IST
2 held for threatening, extorting money from Mumbai woman by posing as CBI officials
Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested two people for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a businesswoman in Mumbai by posing as agency officials. Amit Kumar Singh alias Abhishek Jha and Shivanshu Sharma, who allegedly posed as CBI officials, were arrested from Mumbai and their accomplice Mohammed Irshad Ansari was arrested from Allahabad for creating an email id like that of the CBI, officials said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was being threatened by some CBI officials in the name of making an adverse report in some inquiry being conducted by the agency in which a law enforcement agency had already finalized its report, they said. The duo used to call her and send messages on WhatsApp using mobile numbers registered on fake names and addresses, the officials said.

The two men had initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from the woman, but later agreed on Rs five lakh, they said. Sharma and Jha were arrested from Mumbai on Thursday night when they arrived to collect the money from the woman, the officials said.

Ansari was arrested from Allahabad on Friday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

From Ethiopia to Australia, the promises and pitfalls of tourism for good

The opening of Ethiopias once-secretive imperial palace complex has been hailed as symbolizing a new era of openness for the East African nation, but it also has another aim - job creation.The Menelik palace and its 40-acre Unity Park compo...

Tweak Motor Vehicles Act to curb drunk driving: HC to Centre

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of drunk-driving, the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to amend section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act so that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to such occurrences. ..The ...

Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to Jaishankar, Rijiju

Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jha sought help from both the mi...

Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019