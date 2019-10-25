Delhi court acquits Sarvjeet Singh in Jasleen Kaur case

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday acquitted Sarvjeet Singh, who was accused of passing obscene remarks and threatening a college girl Jasleen Kaur in 2015. Kaur had accused him of harassing her at a traffic signal at the intersection of Aggarwal Chowk in Tilak Nagar here.

She had alleged that Singh abused her when she objected to his attempt to jump the traffic signal. The court while acquitting Singh, observed, "In the present case, the complainant has made material improvements in her statements. The testimony of the complainant is not trustworthy and casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution. Moreover, the place of incident was a public road and expected to be crowded at the time of the incident and no public witness was examined in the present case."

"This non-examination of the eyewitnesses who could have supported the case of the prosecution casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution in the present circumstances, when the version of the complainant is doubtful," it added. Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta after concluding the trial observed that prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and acquitted the youth from all charges.

In the year 2015, Jasleen Kaur posted a photo of Singh on her Facebook profile and accused him of passing obscene comments at her and threatening her as she clicked his photo. Under pressure from media, Delhi police had registered the case and filed a charge-sheet against Singh under section 354A (Sexual harassment), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)