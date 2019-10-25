AIR marks Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary with exhibition, quiz and magazine

A photo exhibition, a quiz and a magazine dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi was how All India Radio on Friday celebrated the Father of the Nation's 150th birth anniversary. The News Services Division (NSD) of All India Radio continues to remind people of the lofty ideals and basic values of humanity of Mahatma Gandhi, a statement said.

Principal Director General of NSD Ira Joshi released the 8th edition of the in-house magazine 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati, which is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and his thoughts of "sewa (social service), samarpan (personal sacrifice), swadeshi (indigenous), swavalamban (self sufficiency), sahyog (cooperation) and swachhata (cleanliness)". A "Gandhi quiz" on the life and times of Bapu was also conducted, which saw an enthusiastic participation from the members of NSD headquarters here.

An exhibition of photographs of Gandhi was also organised at the New Broadcasting House premises by the Bureau of Outreach Communication to mark the event. October 2 this year was Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary that was celebrated with fervour across the country.

