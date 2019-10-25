International Development News
Development News Edition

Plan like 'Operation Anantha' in Tvm to prevent waterlogging

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:52 IST
Plan like 'Operation Anantha' in Tvm to prevent waterlogging

The Kerala government would devise a plan in Kochi, akin to 'Operation Anantha' here in 2015, to prevent the flood-like situation that occurred in that city on October 21, minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen said on Friday. Kochi had on October 21 witnessed severe waterlogging with heavy rains pounding the commercial city and nearby areas in the morning, affecting the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to find a permanent solution to prevent waterlogging in Kochi, Moideen said the government would use the assistance and fund from the State Disaster Management Authority for the purpose. "The Corporation has its limits in controlling or preventing such situations. The government has decided to implement a plan along the lines of Operation Anantha, which successfully prevented the flood-like situation in Thiruvananthapuram.

We will utilise SDMA's expertise to avoid waterlogging in the city.The authority will also provide the fund," he said. 'Operation Anantha' in 2015 had equipped the state capital to face floods and free it of illegal encroachments.

Under the first phase of the mission, 30 km of canals and storm water drains were desilted and widened up to 3.5 metres. The operation was implemented as a joint initiative of various departments and agencies, including the district administration, Suchitwa Mission and Public Works Department.

Moideen said as part of the plan, canals in Kochi would be cleaned and the drainage system would be desilted. "The drainage system of Railways and National Highways, certain debris after the DMRC work are all the issues which we need to consider. We will also have to consider the geographical factor of Kochi. There are encroachments over canals. As of now, we aim to complete the project by March next year," he said.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, who was under fire from various quarters, including from her own party-- Congress, said the flood-like situation was not due to any fault of the corporation, but due to climate change, resulting in the city receiving around 20 cm rain within a few hours. She said the SDMA would help the corporation solve the water logging issue, acting as a support system as the operation would require permission from various agencies.

"At many places, the water logging was due to many illegal constructions," she said. The Mayor said it was difficult for the corporation to fund such a big project and in this case, the government has offered the assistance of the disaster management authority.

"Various places in Kochi are under different authorities. For example, there are areas under Railways, PWD, GCDA and others. We need to coordinate between these agencies. The removal of encroachment will be difficult it's not the big building, but small dwelling places of poor people. We will have to find space for them also," she said.

The Mayor also came under flak as voters had to wade through knee deep muddy waters to cast their franchise. Most of the public transport also kept off the roads.

The IMD said Ernakulam South recorded the highest rains of 20 cm on October 21. Some members and even Congress MLA from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden had come out openly against the Cochin corporation for creating such a situation.

The Chief Minister had on October 21 intervened in the matter and instructed the district administration to drain the water in the city on Monday night itself. The High Court had also criticised the civic authorities for not coming up with a permanent solution to prevent the water-logging in the city following heavy rain..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Debris dumped at Karkardooma land by anti-social elements: DDA after Gahlot's warning

The DDA on Friday said debris being dumped at a 10-acre land owned by it near the Karkardooma metro station was done by anti-social elements and they should be prosecuted. The urban bodys statement comes a day after Delhis Environment Minis...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Attorney General Barr's review of Russia probe faces backlash

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 201...

UPDATE 6-Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proc...

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

As the protest against irregularities in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for divyangjan will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019