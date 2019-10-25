Plan like 'Operation Anantha' in Tvm to prevent waterlogging

The Kerala government would devise a plan in Kochi, akin to 'Operation Anantha' here in 2015, to prevent the flood-like situation that occurred in that city on October 21, minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen said on Friday. Kochi had on October 21 witnessed severe waterlogging with heavy rains pounding the commercial city and nearby areas in the morning, affecting the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to find a permanent solution to prevent waterlogging in Kochi, Moideen said the government would use the assistance and fund from the State Disaster Management Authority for the purpose. "The Corporation has its limits in controlling or preventing such situations. The government has decided to implement a plan along the lines of Operation Anantha, which successfully prevented the flood-like situation in Thiruvananthapuram.

We will utilise SDMA's expertise to avoid waterlogging in the city.The authority will also provide the fund," he said. 'Operation Anantha' in 2015 had equipped the state capital to face floods and free it of illegal encroachments.

Under the first phase of the mission, 30 km of canals and storm water drains were desilted and widened up to 3.5 metres. The operation was implemented as a joint initiative of various departments and agencies, including the district administration, Suchitwa Mission and Public Works Department.

Moideen said as part of the plan, canals in Kochi would be cleaned and the drainage system would be desilted. "The drainage system of Railways and National Highways, certain debris after the DMRC work are all the issues which we need to consider. We will also have to consider the geographical factor of Kochi. There are encroachments over canals. As of now, we aim to complete the project by March next year," he said.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, who was under fire from various quarters, including from her own party-- Congress, said the flood-like situation was not due to any fault of the corporation, but due to climate change, resulting in the city receiving around 20 cm rain within a few hours. She said the SDMA would help the corporation solve the water logging issue, acting as a support system as the operation would require permission from various agencies.

"At many places, the water logging was due to many illegal constructions," she said. The Mayor said it was difficult for the corporation to fund such a big project and in this case, the government has offered the assistance of the disaster management authority.

"Various places in Kochi are under different authorities. For example, there are areas under Railways, PWD, GCDA and others. We need to coordinate between these agencies. The removal of encroachment will be difficult it's not the big building, but small dwelling places of poor people. We will have to find space for them also," she said.

The Mayor also came under flak as voters had to wade through knee deep muddy waters to cast their franchise. Most of the public transport also kept off the roads.

The IMD said Ernakulam South recorded the highest rains of 20 cm on October 21. Some members and even Congress MLA from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden had come out openly against the Cochin corporation for creating such a situation.

The Chief Minister had on October 21 intervened in the matter and instructed the district administration to drain the water in the city on Monday night itself. The High Court had also criticised the civic authorities for not coming up with a permanent solution to prevent the water-logging in the city following heavy rain..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)