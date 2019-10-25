International Development News
Development News Edition

Sig Sauer rifles to be made available to infantry by year-end: Army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:02 IST
Sig Sauer rifles to be made available to infantry by year-end: Army chief
Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)

The army is working to empower its infantry forces and one of the world's best rifles, manufactured by firearm major Sig Sauer, will be made available to them by the end of this year, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday. In his closing remarks at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa memorial lecture here, he said a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles, an India-Russia joint venture, will start production and first set of rifles are expected to be available by the end of this year.

"To ensure there is no slippage in production, for the first time, the ordnance factory in Amethi is being headed by a serving Major General of the Army, who will be its CEO. We are confident the first set of rifles coming in a dismantled state and assembled here will be available by the end of the year," Gen Rawat said. "The infantry soldiers are ever-ready to go into battle on short notice, and the Army wants to empower them. And the empowerment happens by giving the soldier the right kind of war-waging material necessary for a soldier to accomplish its mission," Rawat said.

He said the Army is treading on that path to empower them to ensure they are well-equipped and well provided with operational capabilities. "And, let me assure you, the best rifle available in the world, Sig Sauer from the US will be made available to the infantry by the end of this year," he said.

The DRDO is also moving forward on indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missiles (MPATGM), the Army chief said. A hundred soldiers, mainly from the infantry division will be sent to Young Soldiers Training Wing, established at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai and trained for six months. "We hope a large number of them would then join us as young officers," he said.

Gen Rawat said, as part of a new initiative, information regarding India's borders and boundaries with neighboring countries would "soon be put in the public domain". "So, that soldiers and other people get the right perspective and know the history behind these borders. A soldier standing at the frontline should know exactly why he is guarding it," he added.

At the event, the Army chief also released a postal stamp on 'Siachen Warriors'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

4th suspect arrested as UK truck deaths case probe deepens

A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the countrys worst human smuggling cases gea...

Chinese envoy lauds India for its upward movement in ease of doing business rankings

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said he is glad to learn that New Delhi has continued its impressive rise in the World Banks ease of doing business rankings. Glad to learn that India moved up remarkably in the World Bank E...

UPDATE 2-Mexico expects U.S. Congress to start formal trade deal approval soon

Mexico expects U.S. lawmakers to soon begin the process of approving a new trade deal between the two countries and Canada now that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised wage increases and funding for labor reforms, a senior Me...

Haryana: Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary said BJP h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019