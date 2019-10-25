International Development News
Development News Edition

Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent to Kalasa-Banduri project

Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Goa (Panaji)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:10 IST
Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent to Kalasa-Banduri project
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River. "As approval from environmental considerations has been granted by the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate (MoFE) change for the diversion of Mahadayi waters to Malaprabha basin through Kalasa-Bhanduri, alleged for drinking water purposes, by the state of Karnataka," Sawant wrote in the letter.

Sawant further stated that five wildlife sanctuaries and one bird sanctuary within the Mahadayi basin and the basin area is ecologically fragile and a hotspot of biodiversity. "The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which was adjudicating the disputes between Goa and Karnataka for sharing water has given its award in August 2018. However, Section 5(3) of the ISWD Act allows the parties to seek clarification from the Tribunal regarding the Award. Accordingly, certain clarifications have been sought from the Tribunal by all the three parties," Sawant wrote.

Sawant further stated that all the states have challenged various portions of the Award before the Supreme Court, by filing Special Leave petitions in Supreme Court. The matter is presently sub-judice in the Apex Court. "The Mahadayi Water Management Authority is yet to be constituted by the Union Government. If Karnataka has prepared the revised DPR and has obtained approval for the same from the Union Government, the said DPR has not been shared with Goa,"

"In a letter dated on October 17, 2019, the MoEFC has conveyed to the state of Karnataka that the Kalsa-Bhanduri project being a drinking water project, does not need environmental clearance. It is not understood on what basis the Ministry reached this conclusion, that the said project is purely a drinking water project," Sawant asserted that the pleadings of Karnataka and also the evidence produced by their witness before the Tribunal, clearly indicate that one of the purposes of this project is to augment irrigation on the Malaprabha project command.

"I request you to direct the MoEF to withdraw the letter immediately. Ministry should also conduct a visit to the site along with representatives of basin states to inspect and get first-hand information of the actions of Karnataka of actually diverting waters of directives of the Tribunal," Sawant wrote. Sawant has also requested Javadekar to direct the Ministry to not entertain any further request fro the State of Karnataka for any kind of clearance for a project in Mahadayi basin. (ANI)

Also Read: Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates state-level job fair

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019