International Development News
Development News Edition

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:17 IST
No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the protest against "irregularities" in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for 'divyangjan' will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protest, which has led to massive traffic snarls in central Delhi since October 23, is over filling up of posts reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) in the recent level-1 recruitment exercise of the Indian Railways.

"The Indian Railways is committed to follow the all extant instructions regarding recruitment of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD)," the national transporter said in a statement. It said the railways issued a centralised recruitment notification in February 2018 for around 63,000 posts. This notification also included posts for persons with benchmark disabilities.

Subsequently, based on the provisions of the revised PwBD Act that mandated four per cent reservation for PwBD categories (including newly introduced Multi Disability category), an additional window was notified for candidates to apply. "Thereafter, based on orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, a clear 1 per cent distribution of vacancies for each of the four PwBD categories for the recruitment exercise was made increasing the total number of vacancies reserved for PwBD to around 2500," the statement said.

The railways further said that complaint of the protesters before the Court of Chief Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities (CCPWD) was about this revision in the vacancy percentage and specific grievances of some divyangjan candidates in some zones as regards communication on qualifying marks and calling for document verification. It said five written representations in this connection came up for hearing before the CCPWD on October 23.

A detailed meeting between representatives of the protesters and senior railway board officers was held in the office of secretary, Ministry of Social Justice on October 24 to understand the grievances, explain the railways' position and actions taken. During the meeting, the railway board officers assured the protesters

that all their grievances would be examined and those genuine would be addressed in a time-bound manner, the statement said. The matter was thereafter heard in the court of CCPWD on October 25. "All qualified PwBD candidates would be appointed as per their merit/turn in their respective Railway zones. Any unfilled vacancies would not be filled by other non-PwBD candidates. Candidates can give their grievances and it will be examined carefully and expeditiously," the railways said.

"Under no circumstances will any vacancy for divyangjan be filled by any other categories. The Indian Railways has a clear commitment to recruit divyangjan against the posts identified for them as per quota prescribed," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019