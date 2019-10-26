Three of family electrocuted to death in Odisha

Three women of a family on Friday were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said. The incident took place at Betai village under Salipur police station.

The deceased have been identified as Sita Mallick (70) and her two daughters-in-law, Nandita (35) and Pushpalata (25), police said. Nandita got electrocuted when she put clothes on the wire for drying and two others who rushed to rescue her came in contact with the live electric wire.

The three were rushed to a nearby government hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead.

