Special trains, additional coaches announced by ECoR during festive season

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced special trains and additional coaches in regular trains keeping the festival season in mind.

  ANI
  • |
  Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  Updated: 26-10-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-10-2019 10:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced special trains and additional coaches in regular trains keeping the festival season in mind. In a statement, the ECoR said, "Indian Railways is witnessing a high number of ticket bookings during the festive season. Heavy rush in regular trains results in the long waitlist of tickets in regular trains. Passenger Profile Management Units of Indian Railways are monitoring the increased demand of passengers to make their journey hassle-free. In view of the above, Indian Railways is running many special trains on busy routes connecting popular destinations apart from augmenting additional coaches in regular trains."

The statement said, "ECoR has created about 5 lakhs additional berths by running of Special Trains and by augmenting additional coaches in regular trains, ECoR is running more than 20 special trains from and through East Coast Jurisdiction, special trains running towards Howrah, Secunderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Patna, and Bhagalpur." "If passengers are getting waitlist status in regular trains during this season, they may book tickets in special trains running from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction. The Special Train Number starts with "0" (zero) or with "8" and passengers can easily find it from National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for online Ticket or may ask at the PRS inquiry Counter for Counter Tickets," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

